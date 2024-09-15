Left Menu

Inspector's Sudden Demise in UP Bus: A Case of Cardiac Arrest

A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector, Anurag Sharma, died of cardiac arrest while traveling on a roadways bus from Lucknow to Prayagraj. Sharma was recently transferred to Lucknow and was visiting his family in Prayagraj. The bus conductor found him unresponsive, and authorities have been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:39 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:39 IST
Inspector's Sudden Demise in UP Bus: A Case of Cardiac Arrest
  • Country:
  • India

A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector died of cardiac arrest in a roadways bus while coming from Lucknow to Prayagraj on Sunday, officials said.

Inspector Anurag Sharma, 36, had recently been transferred from Prayagraj to Lucknow, they said.

He was on his way to Prayagraj where his wife and children stay, Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Tiwari said.

The officer said Sharma boarded the bus last night, and on Sunday morning, all passengers got down at Zero Road bus stand but the inspector remained on his seat. When he did not wake up, the conductor informed the police, he said. Tiwari said Sharma's family has been informed about his death. Prima facie, his death appears to be due to cardiac arrest, he said, adding that the body is being sent for post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024