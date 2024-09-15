Inspector's Sudden Demise in UP Bus: A Case of Cardiac Arrest
A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector, Anurag Sharma, died of cardiac arrest while traveling on a roadways bus from Lucknow to Prayagraj. Sharma was recently transferred to Lucknow and was visiting his family in Prayagraj. The bus conductor found him unresponsive, and authorities have been notified.
A 36-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police inspector died of cardiac arrest in a roadways bus while coming from Lucknow to Prayagraj on Sunday, officials said.
Inspector Anurag Sharma, 36, had recently been transferred from Prayagraj to Lucknow, they said.
He was on his way to Prayagraj where his wife and children stay, Kotwali police station in-charge Rohit Tiwari said.
The officer said Sharma boarded the bus last night, and on Sunday morning, all passengers got down at Zero Road bus stand but the inspector remained on his seat. When he did not wake up, the conductor informed the police, he said. Tiwari said Sharma's family has been informed about his death. Prima facie, his death appears to be due to cardiac arrest, he said, adding that the body is being sent for post-mortem.
(With inputs from agencies.)
