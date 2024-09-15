Left Menu

Court Remand Sought for Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Rape-Murder Case

Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were presented in court by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor. Charges of evidence tampering have been added against Ghosh, and Mondal was arrested for similar offenses. Both are currently in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:00 IST
Court Remand Sought for Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Rape-Murder Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced before a court by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at the medical facility.

An officer stated that a three-day remand would be sought for the accused in the Sealdah court.

The CBI, investigating the case, added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal on Saturday evening.

Mondal faces allegations of evidence tampering and delays in registering the FIR, among other charges, after failing to provide satisfactory answers during CBI questioning.

Ghosh was arrested on September 2 for financial irregularities at the hospital. A contingent of security personnel has been deployed outside the Sealdah court. The body of the postgraduate trainee was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024