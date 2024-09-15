Court Remand Sought for Hospital Principal and Police Officer in Rape-Murder Case

Former RG Kar Hospital Principal Sandip Ghosh and Tala Police Station officer-in-charge Abhijit Mondal were produced before a court by the CBI in connection with the rape and murder of a doctor at the medical facility.

An officer stated that a three-day remand would be sought for the accused in the Sealdah court.

The CBI, investigating the case, added charges of tampering with evidence against Ghosh, currently in judicial custody, and arrested Mondal on Saturday evening.

Mondal faces allegations of evidence tampering and delays in registering the FIR, among other charges, after failing to provide satisfactory answers during CBI questioning.

Ghosh was arrested on September 2 for financial irregularities at the hospital. A contingent of security personnel has been deployed outside the Sealdah court. The body of the postgraduate trainee was discovered in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

