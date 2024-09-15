Left Menu

Road Rage Erupts in South Mumbai: Biker Arrested After Helmet Attack

In a violent road rage incident in south Mumbai, motorcyclist Shahen Alam Sheikh attacked a woman pedestrian with his helmet after pushing her. Following the attack, a mob beat up Sheikh, who was saved by local police. Sheikh was arrested and released later, and faces charges under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

In a violent road rage incident in South Mumbai, a motorcyclist, Shahen Alam Sheikh, allegedly pushed a woman and attacked her with his helmet on Saturday night, according to the police.

A mob, angered by the assault, beat Sheikh before local police intervened and escorted him to a nearby hospital. The woman's complaint led to Sheikh's arrest, though he was later released after receiving a notice.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita, including those against voluntarily causing hurt and insulting a woman's modesty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

