Italian Prosecutors Seek Six-Year Sentence for Matteo Salvini Over Migrant Standoff

Italian prosecutors on Saturday sought a six-year prison term for right-wing League leader Matteo Salvini, citing his 2019 actions to prevent over 100 migrants from disembarking in Italy while he was the interior minister. If found guilty, Salvini could face a ban on holding governmental positions.

Palermo prosecutors charged Salvini, currently the deputy premier and transport minister in Giorgia Meloni's government, with alleged kidnapping by leaving a migrant rescue vessel operated by the charity Open Arms stranded for 19 days. Desperate migrants even threw themselves overboard during the standoff.

Despite the ordeal, Salvini defended his actions on social media and pledged he would act similarly again. Meloni's government has backed Salvini, with defense statements expected on Oct. 18 and a preliminary sentence potentially by month's end.

