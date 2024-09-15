Woman Swindled Out of Rs 39.49 Lakh by Online Fraudster

A woman from Ulhasnagar in Thane district was duped of Rs 39.49 lakh allegedly by a man who befriended her on a social media platform and proposed marriage, a police official said on Sunday.

The man later told the 46-year-old woman he was detained by immigration authorities in Mumbai and had to pay a fine of Euro three lakh, the Vitthalwadi police station official said.

'He got her to transfer Rs 39.49 lakh through multiple online transactions. However, he then cut off all communication with her, following which she realised she had been duped. The entire episode took place between August 23 and September 8,' the official said.

(With inputs from agencies.)