Debate Over Dhangar Community’s Inclusion as Scheduled Tribe Intensifies in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal on Monday raised questions regarding the necessity of including the Dhangar community, classified as Nomadic Tribes, into the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. This comes a day after the government announced the creation of a panel to address the longstanding issue.

The Dhangar community, primarily shepherds from western Maharashtra and the Marathwada region, has been advocating for inclusion in the ST category, stating that they are deprived of reservations due to the Centre's database not listing 'Dhangar' but 'Dhangad' instead.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde chaired a meeting with community representatives on Sunday, after which the government declared the formation of a panel including three IAS officers to establish that 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' refer to the same community.

Speaking with reporters, Zirwal, an NCP leader, expressed concern over the process, saying, 'There is no opposition to Dhangars getting reservation benefits. But why include them in the ST category? We should have been invited to the meeting held on Sunday to present our perspective. The government can provide them separate benefits, but there is no need to include them in our group,' he argued.

A representative of the Dhangar community argued that the current reservation for the Nomadic Tribes (NT) group is minimal, whereas the community has a significant population in Maharashtra. Including Dhangars in the ST category would benefit more students and job seekers.

State Minister Shambhuraj Desai announced that the panel would consist of three IAS officers and five Dhangar representatives. The panel's findings will be reviewed by the Advocate General to ensure there are no legal obstacles before officially recognizing 'Dhangar' and 'Dhangad' as synonyms.

