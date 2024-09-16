Central Europe Faces Devastating Floods: Rising Waters and Rising Costs
Historic flooding in Central Europe has resulted in at least 15 deaths and widespread destruction across multiple countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic, and Romania. Authorities are scrambling to provide relief and prepare for further water levels rising, with entire towns submerged and significant infrastructure damage reported.
More rivers in central Europe burst their banks on Monday, claiming more lives and inflicting widespread destruction in the worst flooding seen in at least two decades. Authorities across the region are beginning to assess the colossal damage and brace for further rises in water levels.
Border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland took a severe hit over the weekend, as heavy rainfall led to surging water levels. Numerous bridges collapsed, evacuations were enforced, and a trail of devastation was left behind.
In Poland's town of Klodzko, mayor Michal Piszko reported that waters had receded, but assistance was direly needed. "We require bottled water and dry provisions to support the flood victims evacuated from flooded areas," he said. Polish officials shut down 420 schools across four provinces, and evacuated a hospital in Nysa.
(With inputs from agencies.)
