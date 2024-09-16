Congress Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' as Impractical

The Congress on Monday criticized the idea of 'one nation, one election,' calling it impractical and questioning how long the current government could function by floating such 'hot air balloons' to test public opinion.

The opposition's remarks came in response to reports suggesting the NDA government's plan to implement the policy during its current term. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate argued that the government has yet to produce a draft proposal or consult with opposition parties.

Despite these criticisms, sources within the BJP-led NDA expressed confidence that the reform would gain cross-party support. The concept of 'one nation, one election' was a key promise in the BJP's election manifesto, backed by a high-level panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, recommending simultaneous elections for multiple governance levels. However, significant constitutional amendments would be required to enact these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)