Congress Criticizes 'One Nation, One Election' as Impractical

The Congress party has labelled the concept of 'one nation, one election' as impractical, accusing the government of using it as a diversion. The BJP-led NDA government plans to implement the policy during its current tenure, although no formal proposal has been shared, and opposition consultations have yet to occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:33 IST
The Congress on Monday criticized the idea of 'one nation, one election,' calling it impractical and questioning how long the current government could function by floating such 'hot air balloons' to test public opinion.

The opposition's remarks came in response to reports suggesting the NDA government's plan to implement the policy during its current term. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate argued that the government has yet to produce a draft proposal or consult with opposition parties.

Despite these criticisms, sources within the BJP-led NDA expressed confidence that the reform would gain cross-party support. The concept of 'one nation, one election' was a key promise in the BJP's election manifesto, backed by a high-level panel led by former president Ram Nath Kovind, recommending simultaneous elections for multiple governance levels. However, significant constitutional amendments would be required to enact these changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

