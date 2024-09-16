Murdoch's Media Empire: Succession Battle Unfolds in Reno Courtroom

A contentious legal battle over the control of Rupert Murdoch's expansive media empire began on Monday in a Reno, Nevada courtroom. At stake is the succession plan for entities such as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, as Murdoch, aged 93, seeks to amend the family's trust.

The hearing aims to decide if Murdoch is acting in good faith in his bid to ensure his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, retains control upon his death. The proceedings, and most documents related to the case, are sealed to protect confidential information, despite appeals from news organizations for public access.

The family trust, established during Murdoch's 1999 divorce from his second wife, Anna, holds significant voting shares in both News Corp and Fox. The proposed changes would prevent Lachlan's more politically moderate siblings from interfering, setting the stage for a family showdown over the future of the companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)