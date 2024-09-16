Left Menu

Murdoch's Media Empire: Succession Battle Unfolds in Reno Courtroom

Rupert Murdoch's succession plan for his global media empire sparks a legal battle in a Reno courtroom. At 93, he aims to transfer control to his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, by altering the family's trust. Proceedings remain closed to protect confidential information, with implications for influential media outlets like Fox and News Corp.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST
Murdoch's Media Empire: Succession Battle Unfolds in Reno Courtroom
Murdoch

A contentious legal battle over the control of Rupert Murdoch's expansive media empire began on Monday in a Reno, Nevada courtroom. At stake is the succession plan for entities such as Fox News and the Wall Street Journal, as Murdoch, aged 93, seeks to amend the family's trust.

The hearing aims to decide if Murdoch is acting in good faith in his bid to ensure his eldest son, Lachlan Murdoch, retains control upon his death. The proceedings, and most documents related to the case, are sealed to protect confidential information, despite appeals from news organizations for public access.

The family trust, established during Murdoch's 1999 divorce from his second wife, Anna, holds significant voting shares in both News Corp and Fox. The proposed changes would prevent Lachlan's more politically moderate siblings from interfering, setting the stage for a family showdown over the future of the companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024