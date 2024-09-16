Speeding Truck Collision Claims Farmer's Life, Another Injured

A 55-year-old farmer was tragically killed on Monday when a speeding truck collided with his motorcycle, dragging him for approximately 20 meters. The collision occurred around 10 am at the Bollarhi intersection on the Kanpur-Sagar National Highway, according to police.

Shivpal Singh, the in-charge of Srinagar police station, stated, 'Both the motorcycle and the farmer got caught in the truck, resulting in the farmer being dragged for approximately 20 metres.' The farmer, identified as Ramkripal Bajpai of Urwara village, died instantly at the scene. His companion, Shekhar Sen, aged 22, suffered severe injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a government hospital.

Srinagar police have sent the farmer's body for a post-mortem examination. The truck driver and conductor abandoned the vehicle and absconded, prompting an active search by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)