Delhi High Court Orders MCD to Compensate Family of Youth Killed by Falling Concrete Block
The Delhi High Court directed the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to compensate the family of a 17-year-old youth with Rs 10 lakh. The youth was killed by a falling concrete block from an MCD-owned flat. The court held MCD accountable for inadequate maintenance that led to the fatal incident.
- Country:
- India
The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the family of a 17-year-old boy who died after a concrete block fell on him from an MCD-owned flat.
The high court emphasized that the responsibility for proper maintenance of the premises rested on the MCD, which was duty-bound to ensure the property did not endanger the lives of passersby or individuals in the area.
The incident, which happened in July 2007, resulted in the death of Sonu, a promising student and the captain of his school's junior kabaddi team. The court found MCD's negligence in maintaining the premises to be manifestly evident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Mississippi Bus Crash: Investigations Focus on Tire Failure and Maintenance
North Delhi Faces 16-Hour Water Supply Disruption Due to Maintenance
Probing the Voepass Tragedy: Ice, Maintenance, and the Final Moments
Traffic Disruption on Pandav Nagar Flyover: A Week-Long Maintenance Alert
Water Disruption in Southeast Delhi Due to Maintenance Work