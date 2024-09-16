Delhi High Court Orders MCD to Compensate Family of Youth Killed by Falling Concrete Block

The Delhi High Court has ordered the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to pay Rs 10 lakh in compensation to the family of a 17-year-old boy who died after a concrete block fell on him from an MCD-owned flat.

The high court emphasized that the responsibility for proper maintenance of the premises rested on the MCD, which was duty-bound to ensure the property did not endanger the lives of passersby or individuals in the area.

The incident, which happened in July 2007, resulted in the death of Sonu, a promising student and the captain of his school's junior kabaddi team. The court found MCD's negligence in maintaining the premises to be manifestly evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)