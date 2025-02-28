Supreme Court Criticizes Jaipur Civic Body for Jal Mahal Lake Damage
The Supreme Court criticized Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for allowing activities damaging Jal Mahal Lake. The court highlighted negligence and a lack of preservation efforts, directing a research institute to address environmental concerns. The tribunal had previously banned night markets near the lake within the eco-sensitive zone.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has reprimanded the Nagar Nigam Jaipur Heritage for its role in the environmental degradation of the Jal Mahal Lake due to the approval of a night market in the area. Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan highlighted how these actions have left the lake 'completely destroyed.'
The apex court expressed skepticism over Jaipur's prospects of becoming a 'smart city' given the current state of the lake. The justices criticized the lack of an appointed expert committee to oversee the restoration and preservation of this vital water body.
Consequently, the court has mandated the Jaipur civic body to commission the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute to devise a plan for the lake's immediate revival. The court's decision followed an appeal against a National Green Tribunal order that banned night market activities near the eco-sensitive lake zone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Judge Mandates Restoration of Frozen Foreign Aid Funds
Call for Unity: CPI(M) Leaders Demand Restoration of J&K Statehood
Rijiju Optimistic on Jammu and Kashmir's Statehood Restoration
Delhi CMO Demands Restoration of Official 'X' Handle Amid Parody Account Takeover
Karra Calls for Revival of Cross-LoC Trade Amid Campaign for Statehood Restoration