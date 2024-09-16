Communal Tensions Rise in Dakshina Kannada Over Eid-e-Milad
Tension escalated in Dakshina Kannada's Katipalla and Bantwal Cross areas after stone-pelting on a worship place and provoked statements led to large gatherings. Police arrested six and heavily deployed forces to control the situation. Four cases have been registered against key figures involved, and processions were rerouted to maintain order.
Tension escalated in Katipalla town and Bantwal Cross Road, Dakshina Kannada district, following an incident of stone-pelting on a place of worship on the eve of Eid-e-Milad, police said on Monday.
Window panes of the worship place were shattered during the incident on Sunday night. Six individuals were arrested shortly after. Police quickly intervened, stabilizing the situation and preventing further unrest. Heavy police deployment remains to maintain control.
In Bantwal taluk's BC Road, tension continued on Monday fueled by provocative social media exchanges between two groups, which led to a large gathering. Security has been reinforced across the region. Four cases have been filed, including against former municipal council president Mohammed Sharief and VHP leader Sharan Pumpwell.
Police officials, including Superintendent Yathish N and Inspector General Amit Singh, are urging protesters to maintain order. Eid-e-Milad celebrations, including a motorcycle rally, continued under heavy surveillance. Processions were diverted to ensure peaceful observance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
