Doctors Demand Justice in Kolkata Medical College Case

Senior doctors at RG Kar Medical College accuse the West Bengal government of tampering with evidence in a high-profile rape and murder case. They demand urgent action from the Supreme Court, removal of key officials, and better security in healthcare facilities. The protest has garnered national attention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior doctors of RG Kar Medical College have alleged evidence tampering in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case.

At a press conference, they reiterated their demand for live-streaming a crucial meeting with the West Bengal government.

'We condemn all such heinous crimes. This is a fallout of the nexus between the West Bengal government and health department officials,' a doctor stated.

The doctors called on the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Supreme Court to expedite the investigation and punish the culprits without delay.

They demanded the removal of key officials, including the Director of Medical Education (DME), the Director of Health Services (DHS), and the Health Secretary, citing evidence tampering at the crime scene. They also called for Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goel and other officials to be held accountable for administrative failures.

The doctors stressed the need for proper security and basic amenities in all hospitals and government healthcare centers, as well as an end to the 'threat culture' in healthcare facilities.

Despite political exploitation attempts, the doctors remain firm in their cause for justice, sitting in front of Swasthyo Bhavan for six days. Their protest, aimed at ending the deadlock with the state government, has gained nationwide attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

