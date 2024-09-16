Three Naxalites Arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar District
Three Naxalites, associated with the People's Liberation Front of India, were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district. The arrested individuals include the sub-zonal commander and two members. The police conducted the raid based on a tip-off about their movements.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Three Naxalites were arrested in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Monday. All three were associated with the proscribed People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), they said.
They were identified as PLFI's 'sub-zonal commander' Ramvijay Singh and members Rupesh Ram and Dharmendra Lohra, police said.
DSP Ashutosh Kumar Satyam said acting on a tip-off that some PLFI members were heading to Herhanj on a motorcycle to collect a levy, a raid was conducted and the arrests were made on Sunday night.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Philippine Crackdown on Illegal Online Gambling Operations Leads to Major Raid
ED Raids AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan's Residence Amidst Allegations of Dictatorship
Delhi AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan claims ED team has reached his house to arrest him.
South Korean Police Investigate Telegram Over Deepfake Sex Crimes
Journalist Arrested for Assaulting Cab Driver in Ghatkopar