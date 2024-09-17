Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russian air defense systems destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk and Kursk regions overnight. According to the Russian defence ministry, 15 drones were downed over Bryansk and one over Kursk. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging app.

Russian air defense systems successfully intercepted and destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones overnight in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, according to a Tuesday announcement from Russia's defence ministry.

Fifteen of the drones were downed over Bryansk while one was intercepted over Kursk, the ministry revealed on the Telegram messaging app.

This incident highlights ongoing tensions and hostilities between the neighboring nations.

