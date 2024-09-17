Russian Air Defense Thwarts Ukrainian Drone Attack
Russian air defense systems destroyed 16 Ukrainian drones in the Bryansk and Kursk regions overnight. According to the Russian defence ministry, 15 drones were downed over Bryansk and one over Kursk. The announcement was made via the Telegram messaging app.
17-09-2024
This incident highlights ongoing tensions and hostilities between the neighboring nations.
