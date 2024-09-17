India Strengthens Global Anti-Doping Leadership at COP9 Bureau Meeting Chaired by Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports and Labour & Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, chaired the 2nd Formal Meeting of the COP9 Bureau and the 3rd Formal Meeting of the Fund's Approval Committee under the UNESCO International Convention against Doping in Sport in New Delhi today. Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, Ms. Raksha Nikhil Khadse, was also present. The high-level two-day meetings aim to enhance global collaboration in the fight against doping and promote integrity, fairness, and inclusivity in sports.

In his opening address, Dr. Mandaviya reiterated India's commitment to clean sports and its prominent role in global anti-doping efforts. He emphasized the philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world is one family) and stressed the importance of international cooperation to protect the integrity of sports for future generations. Ms. Raksha Khadse echoed these sentiments, emphasizing India’s support for a doping-free sporting culture.

A significant moment of the event was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) and National Law University, Delhi (NLU Delhi). This partnership aims to strengthen collaboration in anti-doping law, policy, and education by developing certificate courses, conducting academic research, and organizing seminars to raise awareness and promote informed anti-doping practices.

The two-day meeting, attended by delegates from Azerbaijan, Italy, Senegal, and other countries, marks India's growing influence in global sports governance. Dr. Mandaviya highlighted India's leadership role in promoting ethical sports practices and upholding international frameworks like UNESCO's International Convention against Doping in Sport. The meetings reflect India’s firm commitment to a clean and fair sporting environment worldwide.