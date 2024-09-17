Midnight Carnage: CODECO Militia's Brutal Attack in Ituri
Ten civilians were killed in a midnight attack by the CODECO militia in Djugu territory, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo's Ituri province. The victims, mostly from the Hema community, faced brutal killings, including decapitation. This act has raised fears of further attacks in the area.
- Country:
- Congo (Kinshasa)
In the dead of night, CODECO militia launched a brutal assault on a village in eastern Congo's Ituri province, leaving ten civilians dead. The victims, primarily from the Hema community, were found decapitated and mutilated.
According to local administration head Jean Marie Mateso and civil society leader Jules Tsuba, the armed group targeted two households in Djugu territory around midnight. The gruesome attack, close to a Congolese military post, has left the community gripped by fear.
Frustration is mounting as rumors swirl about potential attacks on other villages. The bodies of the victims were still lying on the ground as of Tuesday morning, highlighting the severity of the situation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Houthi Attacks Escalate on Oil Tankers in Red Sea Amid Israel-Hamas War Fallout
Tragic Toll: Russian Attacks on Ukraine Claim Lives of Young and Innocent
Drone Bomb Attack Injures Three in Manipur's Imphal West
Operation Bhediya: Uttar Pradesh Authorities Hunt Killer Wolves Amidst Renewed Attacks
Manipur CM Condemns Drone Bomb Attacks on Civilians