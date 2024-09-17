Midnight Carnage: CODECO Militia's Brutal Attack in Ituri

In the dead of night, CODECO militia launched a brutal assault on a village in eastern Congo's Ituri province, leaving ten civilians dead. The victims, primarily from the Hema community, were found decapitated and mutilated.

According to local administration head Jean Marie Mateso and civil society leader Jules Tsuba, the armed group targeted two households in Djugu territory around midnight. The gruesome attack, close to a Congolese military post, has left the community gripped by fear.

Frustration is mounting as rumors swirl about potential attacks on other villages. The bodies of the victims were still lying on the ground as of Tuesday morning, highlighting the severity of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)