Jordan’s Reformist Government Takes Office with IMF-backed Mandate

Jordan's King Abdullah inaugurated a reformist government on Wednesday, aiming to accelerate International Monetary Fund (IMF)-backed reforms and implement political and economic modernization plans, according to officials.

The new prime minister, Jafar Hassan, a Harvard-educated administrator, previously headed the monarch's office and has demonstrated his capability in managing economic reforms during his tenure as deputy premier and planning minister, officials and politicians noted.

The 32-member cabinet comprises moderates, tribal politicians, and technocrats. Despite the pro-government majority in the 138-member parliament, the recent gains by the Islamist opposition, which now holds 31 seats, could pose challenges to the proposed IMF-backed reforms and foreign policy directions, diplomats and officials indicated.

