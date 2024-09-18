Left Menu

Global Operation Shatters Notorious Encrypted Network 'Ghost'

An international law enforcement operation, led by Europol, dismantled the encrypted communication platform known as Ghost, linked to large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. The operation resulted in 51 arrests across multiple countries, and the seizure of weapons, drugs, and over 1 million euros in cash, marking a major achievement against global organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:10 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:10 IST
Global Operation Shatters Notorious Encrypted Network 'Ghost'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An international law enforcement operation has dismantled the encrypted communication platform known as Ghost, notorious for enabling large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering, Europol announced on Wednesday.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 51 suspects from various countries, with more detentions expected. The platform, favored for its advanced security features, was a key tool for criminal organisations, and its dismantling marks a major victory against global organized crime networks.

'This was truly a global game of cat and mouse, and today, the game is up,' said Europol's Deputy Executive Director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe. The operation disrupted multiple threats to life, dismantled a drug lab in Australia, and resulted in the global seizure of weapons, drugs, and over 1 million euros ($1.11 million) in cash, Europol reported.

'Today we have made it clear that no matter how hidden criminal networks think they are, they can't evade our collective effort,' added Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle, describing the Ghost platform as 'a lifeline for serious organised crime.' The operation included forces from Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United States, demonstrating a unified stance against global organized crime.

Further disruptions of illegal activities are anticipated as the investigation continues. ($1 = 0.8983 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024