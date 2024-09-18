Global Operation Shatters Notorious Encrypted Network 'Ghost'

An international law enforcement operation has dismantled the encrypted communication platform known as Ghost, notorious for enabling large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering, Europol announced on Wednesday.

The investigation has led to the arrest of 51 suspects from various countries, with more detentions expected. The platform, favored for its advanced security features, was a key tool for criminal organisations, and its dismantling marks a major victory against global organized crime networks.

'This was truly a global game of cat and mouse, and today, the game is up,' said Europol's Deputy Executive Director Jean-Philippe Lecouffe. The operation disrupted multiple threats to life, dismantled a drug lab in Australia, and resulted in the global seizure of weapons, drugs, and over 1 million euros ($1.11 million) in cash, Europol reported.

'Today we have made it clear that no matter how hidden criminal networks think they are, they can't evade our collective effort,' added Europol's Executive Director Catherine De Bolle, describing the Ghost platform as 'a lifeline for serious organised crime.' The operation included forces from Australia, Canada, France, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Sweden, and the United States, demonstrating a unified stance against global organized crime.

Further disruptions of illegal activities are anticipated as the investigation continues. ($1 = 0.8983 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)