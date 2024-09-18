Left Menu

Mob Mistakes Mentally Unstable Youth for Child Thief, Assaults Him in Gonda

A 25-year-old mentally unstable man was mistaken for a child thief and assaulted by a mob in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case against four named individuals and several unidentified others. The incident is under investigation, with a video circulating on social media aiding identification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gonda | Updated: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 17:29 IST
Mob Mistakes Mentally Unstable Youth for Child Thief, Assaults Him in Gonda
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old mentally unstable man was brutally assaulted by a mob in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, after being mistaken for a child thief, officials reported on Wednesday.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma stated that the victim, Tabarak Ali, from Khorhansa, has been mentally unstable and is undergoing treatment. He left his home on Tuesday and ended up in Chauri Harshopatti in the Motiganj Police Station area, where local youths, misjudging his behavior and speech, attacked him.

The Motiganj police arrived promptly to rescue Ali. A complaint by Subhan Ali led to a case filed against four named individuals and about a dozen unidentified people. That investigation is ongoing, aided by a video of the incident circulated on social media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024