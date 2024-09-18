Mob Mistakes Mentally Unstable Youth for Child Thief, Assaults Him in Gonda
A 25-year-old mentally unstable man was mistaken for a child thief and assaulted by a mob in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. The police have registered a case against four named individuals and several unidentified others. The incident is under investigation, with a video circulating on social media aiding identification.
- Country:
- India
A 25-year-old mentally unstable man was brutally assaulted by a mob in Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh, after being mistaken for a child thief, officials reported on Wednesday.
Circle Officer (Sadar) Shilpa Verma stated that the victim, Tabarak Ali, from Khorhansa, has been mentally unstable and is undergoing treatment. He left his home on Tuesday and ended up in Chauri Harshopatti in the Motiganj Police Station area, where local youths, misjudging his behavior and speech, attacked him.
The Motiganj police arrived promptly to rescue Ali. A complaint by Subhan Ali led to a case filed against four named individuals and about a dozen unidentified people. That investigation is ongoing, aided by a video of the incident circulated on social media.
(With inputs from agencies.)