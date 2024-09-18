UN Resolution Demands End to Israeli Occupation in Palestinian Territories

The United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday adopted a Palestinian-drafted resolution demanding that Israel end its 'unlawful presence in the Occupied Palestinian Territory' within 12 months.

The resolution, which garnered 124 votes in favor, saw 43 countries abstain, while Israel, the United States, and 12 other nations voted against it. The move isolates Israel days before global leaders converge in New York for their annual U.N. assembly. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas are both scheduled to address the gathering on Sept. 26.

The resolution also references a July advisory opinion by the International Court of Justice, which declared Israel's occupation and settlements in Palestinian territories illegal. The measure is the first formally proposed by the Palestinian Authority since gaining extra U.N. privileges, including the right to draft resolutions. U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Linda Thomas-Greenfield urged a 'no' vote, arguing it undermines a two-state solution.

The General Assembly resolution, while non-binding, holds significant political weight. Critics, such as Israel's U.N. Ambassador Danny Danon, argue it exacerbates tensions rather than fostering dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)