Man Arrested for Allegedly Raping Two-Year-Old in Uttar Pradesh

A two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man named Shiv Kumar in her home in Uttar Pradesh. The police have filed an FIR under multiple sections including the POCSO Act. Kumar, who was the family's tenant, has been arrested following the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Uttar Pradesh, a two-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a 50-year-old man identified as Shiv Kumar. The incident took place on Wednesday, as confirmed by police.

According to a complaint filed by the child's family, Kumar, a tenant of the family, took the girl while she was playing and raped her. An FIR has been lodged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 65 (2) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, according to Circle Officer Rupali Rao.

The family members managed to catch the accused, who has since been arrested, adding further gravity to the already alarming case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

