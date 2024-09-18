Qatar Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rates Following Fed's Move
Qatar's central bank has reduced key interest rates by 55 basis points in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to lower rates by half a percentage point. The lending rate is now 5.70%, the deposit rate 5.20%, and the repo rate 5.45%, according to a central bank statement on social media.
