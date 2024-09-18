Left Menu

Qatar Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rates Following Fed's Move

Qatar's central bank has reduced key interest rates by 55 basis points in response to the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to lower rates by half a percentage point. The lending rate is now 5.70%, the deposit rate 5.20%, and the repo rate 5.45%, according to a central bank statement on social media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:46 IST
Qatar Central Bank Cuts Key Interest Rates Following Fed's Move
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Qatar's central bank cut key interest rates by 55 basis points on Wednesday following the Federal Reserve's move to lower rates by half of a percentage point.

The lending interest rate was cut to 5.70%, the deposit interest rate to 5.20% and the repo rate to 5.45%, a central bank statement posted on social media said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

