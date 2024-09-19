Left Menu

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China hits 9 US firms with property freeze over weapons sales to Taiwan

China previously sanctioned and banned firms, including Lockheed Martin units, for selling arms to Taiwan. China had said it was strongly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to withdraw them immediately.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2024 02:28 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 02:28 IST
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-China hits 9 US firms with property freeze over weapons sales to Taiwan

China announced steps against nine U.S. military-linked firms on Wednesday over U.S. weapons sales to Taiwan, freezing their property within China, in the latest move to put added pressure on the United States to halt its arms sales to the island.

China has repeatedly called on the White House, an important international backer and arms supplier for democratically-governed Taiwan, to refrain from formal dealings with the island's leadership. Beijing claims Taiwan as part of its territory.

The steps taken against the firms, including Sierra Nevada Corporation and Stick Rudder Enterprises LLC, became effective on Wednesday and will freeze their property within China, according to a foreign ministry statement. It described the actions as countermeasures and said they also applied to Cubic Corporation, S3 Aerospace, TCOM Ltd Partnership, TextOre, Planate Management Group, ACT1 Federal and Exovera, the ministry said.

Organisations and individuals within China are prohibited from engaging in transactions with the firms, the statement said. A spokesperson for China's foreign ministry on Wednesday urged the United States "to immediately stop the dangerous trend of arming Taiwan.

"Stop conniving and supporting Taiwan independence, and stop undermining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait," said ministry spokesperson Lin Jian at a regular press briefing. China previously sanctioned and banned firms, including Lockheed Martin units, for selling arms to Taiwan.

China had said it was strongly opposed to U.S. arms sales to Taiwan and urged Washington to withdraw them immediately. The defence ministry also previously lodged a complaint to the United States over the matter.

China has ramped up military and political pressure over the past five years to assert its claims, which Taipei strongly rejects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024