U.S. Defense Secretary Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Regional Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a conversation with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Wednesday to examine regional security matters.

During the discussion, Austin reiterated the unwavering support of the United States for Israel in confrontation with threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other allies of Iran.

This reiteration of support underscores the ongoing strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, as highlighted by the Pentagon.

