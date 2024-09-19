U.S. Defense Secretary Reaffirms Support for Israel Amid Regional Tensions
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin engaged in a discussion with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to analyze regional security developments and reaffirm U.S. support for Israel against threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other Iranian allies, the Pentagon reported.
During the discussion, Austin reiterated the unwavering support of the United States for Israel in confrontation with threats from Iran, Hezbollah, and other allies of Iran.
This reiteration of support underscores the ongoing strategic alliance between the United States and Israel, as highlighted by the Pentagon.
