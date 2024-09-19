Tragic Stabbing of a Japanese Student in China Sparks Diplomatic Tensions

A 10-year-old Japanese boy attending a school in Shenzhen, China, succumbed to stab wounds after an attack on Wednesday, according to Japanese authorities.

The assault occurred around 8 a.m., with a 44-year-old suspect arrested at the scene. The boy died early Thursday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa confirmed, expressing profound regret and condemning the violent act against a schoolchild.

Japan has requested China conduct a detailed inquiry and enforce stronger safety protocols. Nationality details remain undisclosed, yet the school caters primarily to Japanese students. The tragic event has inflamed diplomatic sensitivities between the nations, coinciding with a historically significant date. An earlier attack in June near a Japanese facility resulted in another fatality.

