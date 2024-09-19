US Retains Missile System in Philippines Amid Rising Tensions with China

The United States plans to maintain the mid-range Typhon missile system in the Philippines, despite China's insistence on its withdrawal. The missile system, which can hit Chinese targets, was deployed earlier this year for joint military exercises, but has since remained as both nations continue training efforts, sources told Reuters.

The Southeast Asian archipelago, located south of Taiwan, is strategically crucial for the US military, serving as a potential staging point in case of Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. China and Russia have condemned the deployment, accusing the US of sparking an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent months have seen a spate of confrontations in the contested South China Sea.

Philippine and US forces continue to train with the Typhon system, stationed in northern Luzon. Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Louie Dema-ala stated that the decision to keep the system rests with the US Army Pacific. A senior Philippine government official mentioned its presence is essential for deterrence against China, and its eventual removal would only occur once its objectives are accomplished.

(With inputs from agencies.)