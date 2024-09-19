Left Menu

US Retains Missile System in Philippines Amid Rising Tensions with China

The United States intends to keep the Typhon missile system in the Philippines despite Chinese demands for its removal. The system, capable of striking Chinese targets, was initially brought in for joint exercises but remains as training continues. The deployment has heightened tensions, as China accuses the US of escalating an arms race in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 09:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 09:05 IST
US Retains Missile System in Philippines Amid Rising Tensions with China

The United States plans to maintain the mid-range Typhon missile system in the Philippines, despite China's insistence on its withdrawal. The missile system, which can hit Chinese targets, was deployed earlier this year for joint military exercises, but has since remained as both nations continue training efforts, sources told Reuters.

The Southeast Asian archipelago, located south of Taiwan, is strategically crucial for the US military, serving as a potential staging point in case of Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. China and Russia have condemned the deployment, accusing the US of sparking an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent months have seen a spate of confrontations in the contested South China Sea.

Philippine and US forces continue to train with the Typhon system, stationed in northern Luzon. Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Louie Dema-ala stated that the decision to keep the system rests with the US Army Pacific. A senior Philippine government official mentioned its presence is essential for deterrence against China, and its eventual removal would only occur once its objectives are accomplished.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024