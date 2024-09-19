US Retains Missile System in Philippines Amid Rising Tensions with China
The United States intends to keep the Typhon missile system in the Philippines despite Chinese demands for its removal. The system, capable of striking Chinese targets, was initially brought in for joint exercises but remains as training continues. The deployment has heightened tensions, as China accuses the US of escalating an arms race in the region.
The United States plans to maintain the mid-range Typhon missile system in the Philippines, despite China's insistence on its withdrawal. The missile system, which can hit Chinese targets, was deployed earlier this year for joint military exercises, but has since remained as both nations continue training efforts, sources told Reuters.
The Southeast Asian archipelago, located south of Taiwan, is strategically crucial for the US military, serving as a potential staging point in case of Chinese aggression towards Taiwan. China and Russia have condemned the deployment, accusing the US of sparking an arms race in the Indo-Pacific region. Recent months have seen a spate of confrontations in the contested South China Sea.
Philippine and US forces continue to train with the Typhon system, stationed in northern Luzon. Philippine Army spokesman Colonel Louie Dema-ala stated that the decision to keep the system rests with the US Army Pacific. A senior Philippine government official mentioned its presence is essential for deterrence against China, and its eventual removal would only occur once its objectives are accomplished.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- Philippines
- Typhon
- missile system
- China
- tensions
- Indo-Pacific
- security
- military
- South China Sea
ALSO READ
China and Russia Coordinate on Xi Jinping's BRICS Summit Attendance
Asian Markets Tumble Amid Tech Sell-Off: Hong Kong & China Hit Hard
China-Africa Summit 2023: Strengthening Economic Ties and Future Cooperation
Russia Escalates Attacks on Kyiv and Lviv Amid Heightened Tensions
Bank of America Lowers China's Growth Forecast