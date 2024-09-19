Trump Organization Explores Investment in Vietnam's Hung Yen Province

The Trump Organization, the family business of U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, is exploring investment opportunities in Vietnam's Hung Yen province, the provincial People's Committee announced.

On Monday, Trump Organization representatives visited the province, meeting with local authorities to discuss potential investments. Hung Yen, located 50 km (31 miles) southeast of Hanoi, is recognized as an industrial center and the hometown of Vietnamese President To Lam.

The provincial committee emphasized its support for foreign investors, tailoring favorable administrative procedures to facilitate cooperation and development. Specific plans from the Trump Organization include hotels, golf courses, and entertainment facilities, according to the committee's chairman, Tran Quoc Van.

A Reuters analysis noted that the Trump Organization's golf course and resort business are significant cash flow drivers. With Vietnam's population of 100 million and a rapidly growing number of local golfers, the Vietnam Golf Association sees potential for golf course investments as a promising venture.

(With inputs from agencies.)