NZ Celebrating Suffrage Day: A Commitment to Gender Equality

"The vision and determination of our suffragists laid the groundwork for the global equal rights movement," Grigg noted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:26 IST
On September 19, New Zealand commemorates Suffrage Day, marking 131 years since it became the first country in the world to grant women the right to vote. Minister for Women, Nicola Grigg, emphasizes the importance of this milestone, urging all New Zealanders to celebrate the progress made while reflecting on the work still needed to ensure gender equality.

"The vision and determination of our suffragists laid the groundwork for the global equal rights movement," Grigg noted. "Their extraordinary legacy reminds us of the importance of equal rights and self-determination."

Despite progress since 1893, Grigg acknowledges that challenges remain. Key government initiatives aim to enhance women’s economic independence, increase representation in leadership roles, improve educational outcomes, and provide better health care for women and girls.

The gender pay gap, which decreased from 12% to 9.7% under the previous National Government, now stands at 8.2%. Grigg is committed to addressing this issue and recently announced a partnership with businesses to implement a gender pay gap calculation tool.

Encouragingly, women’s representation in leadership roles is on the rise. Currently, over 50% of public sector board positions are held by women, and the government is actively promoting similar advancements in the private sector.

To support working mothers, initiatives such as a 6% increase in paid parental leave and the introduction of the FamilyBoost payment for early childhood education are being implemented.

In healthcare, free breast cancer screening will be extended to women aged 70-74, allowing approximately 120,000 additional women to access screenings every two years. Additionally, a $6.3 billion funding boost to Pharmac aims to broaden access to essential medicines.

The government is also focused on improving the education system through curriculum changes, classroom construction, and ensuring a robust teacher pipeline to give young people the best start in life.

"Suffrage Day is an opportunity to honor those who fought for our rights and to inspire ongoing progress toward gender equality," Grigg stated. "New Zealand is a nation filled with talent and compassion, and we must continue striving for equity for all."

 

