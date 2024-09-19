Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Calls for Urgent Policy Reforms on Work-Related Stress

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has urged urgent reforms to tackle work-related stress, linking it to national progress. He highlighted a recent case of a death due to extreme work pressure and criticized government policies, advocating for a balanced work-life ratio and improved economic conditions.

  • India

Samajwadi Party president and Lok Sabha MP Akhilesh Yadav has called for immediate policy reforms to address work-related stress, emphasizing the importance of mental health for national progress.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister cited the recent death of a 26-year-old Chartered Accountant in Pune, allegedly due to extreme work pressure and stress, as a growing concern.

Yadav stressed the need for a balanced work-life ratio, asserting that the challenges faced by employees are widespread and not confined to individual companies or departments. He urged the government to focus on improving economic conditions and fair tax systems rather than just enforcing rules.

He noted that rising unemployment and poor government policies have placed immense pressure on employees, affecting both performance and results. According to him, addressing these issues is crucial for the country's progress.

Yadav also tagged relevant federal ministries and the Indian Chamber of Commerce to highlight the urgency of the matter.

