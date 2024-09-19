Israeli Citizen Arrested in Alleged Iranian-Backed Assassination Plot
Israeli security services have arrested a businessman on suspicion of involvement in an Iranian-backed assassination plot targeting prominent Israeli figures, including the Prime Minister. The arrest highlights ongoing intelligence conflicts and follows previous plots linked to Hezbollah. The businessman met with Iranian officials on two occasions to discuss potential terrorist activities.
Israeli security services announced on Thursday the arrest of an Israeli citizen suspected of involvement in an Iranian-backed plot to assassinate key figures, including the Prime Minister. The suspect, a businessman with ties to Turkey, reportedly attended meetings in Iran to plan the attacks, targeting figures like Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.
According to a joint statement from Shin Bet and Israeli police, the arrest occurred last month. This incident underscores the ongoing intelligence warfare amid the rising conflict on Israel's border with southern Lebanon. Shin Bet recently uncovered a Hezbollah plot to assassinate former Defense Minister Moshe Ya'alon.
The latest arrest follows a series of sophisticated attacks attributed to Mossad that struck Hezbollah's communications network, resulting in multiple casualties. Israel's long history of intelligence operations in Iran includes the alleged assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in July. Shin Bet's statement emphasized Iran's efforts to recruit Israelis for intelligence gathering and terrorist missions, highlighting the suspect's meetings with Iranian officials seeking to orchestrate such activities.

