Tragic Car Accident in Delhi: One Dead, One Hospitalized

A speeding car allegedly ran over two laborers sleeping on a footpath in Delhi's Geeta Colony, resulting in one death and one injury. The driver, Rahul Kumar, has been arrested, and a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:27 IST
A tragic car accident occurred in Delhi's Geeta Colony area, resulting in one fatality and one injury. According to police reports, a speeding car ran over two laborers sleeping on a footpath in Pusta Road, Gandhi Nagar, early Thursday morning.

The scene unfolded when police discovered a car mounted on the footpath. The victims, identified as Sonu (40) and Mohammad Islam (38), were immediately taken to SDN Hospital. Sadly, Sonu, a native of Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Islam is currently recovering.

The driver, identified as 38-year-old Rahul Kumar from Shastri Nagar, was detained and later arrested. A case has been registered under sections 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and an investigation is underway.

