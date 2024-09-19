Hong Kong Judge Sentences Two Men in Landmark Sedition Cases Under New Security Law
A Hong Kong judge sentenced two men to prison under the national security law for wearing and writing protest slogans. Chu Kai-pong received 14 months for wearing a shirt with the slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong,' while Chung Man-kit got 10 months for writing similar messages on bus seats. The sentences highlight ongoing tensions in Hong Kong.
A Hong Kong judge on Thursday sentenced two men in landmark sedition cases under the new national security law. The first defendant, Chu Kai-pong, was jailed for 14 months for wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the protest slogan 'Liberate Hong Kong, revolution of our times'.
Magistrate Victor So emphasized the need for early legal intervention to prevent societal chaos. Chu had initially pleaded guilty. Separately, Chung Man-kit received a 10-month sentence for writing similar slogans on bus seats during the months of pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019.
Amnesty International condemned the sentences as an attack on freedom of expression, urging Hong Kong authorities to repeal the law. Critics argue that the law curbs dissent, but officials maintain it is essential for societal stability.
