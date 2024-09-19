NSSO to Address Survey Non-Response Challenges with High-Income Groups in Brainstorming Session

The Ministry of Statistics & Programme Implementation (MoSPI), through its National Sample Survey Office (NSSO), is set to host a Brainstorming Session on September 20, 2024, in New Delhi, aimed at addressing the growing challenge of non-cooperation from high-income groups, gated communities, and high-rise housing societies in nationwide socio-economic surveys. Non-response from these segments has been identified as a significant issue, impacting the quality and representativeness of survey data crucial for informed policymaking.

The session, taking place at Le Meridian, New Delhi, will bring together around 130 participants, including policymakers, urban economists, survey agencies, regulatory bodies, real estate service agencies, and representatives from Residents Welfare Associations (RWAs) and gated communities. More than 50 additional housing societies, particularly from metropolitan cities, will join the event virtually through NSSO's regional offices.

Key stakeholders, such as Dr. Saurabh Garg, Secretary of MoSPI, Sh. Anand Kumar, Chairman of RERA Delhi, and Sh. Shiv Das Meena, Chairman of RERA Tamil Nadu, will provide opening and special addresses. The session will feature presentations on recent trends in survey non-response, its impact on data quality, and potential solutions to improve cooperation. Discussions will also focus on the role of RWAs in enhancing survey participation and examine international best practices that can be adapted to India’s context.

The NSSO will explore innovative strategies, including the use of technology and tailored approaches to engage high-income groups more effectively. A crucial part of the session will involve open discussions with RWAs to understand their perspectives and foster collaborative solutions. Insights from experts in academia, survey agencies, and the private sector will be shared, offering a comprehensive approach to tackle non-response.

The event reflects MoSPI’s commitment to improving the reliability of its data collection processes, with the broader goal of ensuring that surveys accurately reflect societal trends across all income groups. The ministry also aims to build trust and raise awareness about NSSO’s data privacy practices to address any concerns that might contribute to reluctance in survey participation.

By addressing these issues, the ministry hopes to boost response rates, particularly in gated communities and among high-income groups, thereby ensuring that socio-economic data remains comprehensive and representative of the entire population.