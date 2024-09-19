Multinational Executive Defrauded of Rs 59 Lakh in Elaborate Cyber Scam

A high-ranking executive of a multinational corporation reported losing Rs 59 lakh in an intricate cyber fraud, law enforcement officials disclosed on Thursday. The cybercriminals utilized a sophisticated ruse, including a fake courtroom trial conducted over a video call, to convince the 59-year-old victim that his 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) documents had been implicated in a money laundering case.

The victim recounted receiving a video call on September 12 from an alleged representative of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), who threatened to block his mobile number unless he complied with instructions. When he followed the prompt, his call was diverted multiple times, eventually connecting to individuals posing as a Mumbai-based crime branch officer and a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigator. They claimed his Aadhaar card had been used to open a fraudulent bank account.

The fake authorities then orchestrated a sham courtroom session, pressuring the victim to transfer all his funds—totaling Rs 59 lakh—overnight. Growing suspicious, the executive later contacted authorities, leading to a formal complaint filed under the Information Technology Act and other sections. Police have begun efforts to freeze the implicated bank accounts and are tracing the video call sources as part of an in-depth investigation aimed at apprehending the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)