Global Events: Arrests, Elections, and Tragedies Unfold

In a series of global updates, the husband of Russia's richest woman has been charged with murder after a shootout in Moscow. The incident at the Wildberries office left two dead and several injured.

In Romania, former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana is leading a tight presidential race against Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, highlighting the nation's commitment to Ukraine amid elections next month.

As China-U.S. tensions rise, the U.S. is keeping a missile system in the Philippines for potential regional conflict, even amid Chinese objections. Additionally, Indian ammunition has been found in Ukraine, causing friction with Russia.

Poland's city of Wroclaw braces for potential flood damage, while a mass rape trial in France sees one accused apologizing to his victim. In China, a Japanese schoolboy has tragically died from a stabbing incident, marking the second attack near Japanese schools recently.

Tensions in Lebanon escalate as Israeli planes bomb Hezbollah targets, leading to a national ban on walkie-talkies and pagers on flights. Lastly, Sri Lankans prepare for a crucial presidential election with economic recovery on the line after a severe financial crisis.

