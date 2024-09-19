Khalistani Separatist Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government

Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has filed a civil lawsuit against the Indian government and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. A US court has issued summons in the case.

In New Delhi, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri labeled the accusations as "unwarranted and unsubstantiated," reiterating that the developments do not alter India's stance on the matter.

The summons issued by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York requires a response within 21 days.

This legal action comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US, where he will attend the Quad Leaders' Summit and address the UN's Summit of the Future.

The lawsuit includes the Government of India, Doval, and Nikhil Gupta. Gupta faces federal charges for allegedly participating in a plot to kill Pannun on American soil. He has pleaded not guilty.

