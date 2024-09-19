Two Sharpshooters Arrested in Dramatic Highway Encounter

In a dramatic turn of events, two sharpshooters from a notorious Delhi-based gang were apprehended following an encounter with the police near Bhensi on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Anas and Asad of the Hashim Baba gang, were intercepted by a joint team comprising the Delhi Police, the Special Task Force (STF), and local law enforcement officials, following a tip-off. In response, the suspects opened fire, prompting a brief shootout, said Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav.

Both suspects sustained injuries during the exchange and were subsequently arrested before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities recovered three pistols, cartridges, and a stolen vehicle from their possession. The arrested individuals are wanted in multiple cases, including murder, officials informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)