Left Menu

Two Sharpshooters Arrested in Dramatic Highway Encounter

Two Delhi-based gang sharpshooters, Anas and Asad, were arrested after an encounter with police on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. A joint police team intercepted them, leading to a gunfire exchange in which the suspects were injured and apprehended. Three pistols, cartridges, and a stolen car were recovered.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:18 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:18 IST
Two Sharpshooters Arrested in Dramatic Highway Encounter
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, two sharpshooters from a notorious Delhi-based gang were apprehended following an encounter with the police near Bhensi on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway on Thursday.

The suspects, identified as Anas and Asad of the Hashim Baba gang, were intercepted by a joint team comprising the Delhi Police, the Special Task Force (STF), and local law enforcement officials, following a tip-off. In response, the suspects opened fire, prompting a brief shootout, said Circle Officer Ramashish Yadav.

Both suspects sustained injuries during the exchange and were subsequently arrested before being taken to a hospital for treatment. Authorities recovered three pistols, cartridges, and a stolen vehicle from their possession. The arrested individuals are wanted in multiple cases, including murder, officials informed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024