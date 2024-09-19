Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions with Hezbollah in Lebanon
Hezbollah's leader condemned deadly Israeli attacks that devastated the group's communications systems, killing 37 and injuring around 3,000. Israel neither confirmed nor denied involvement, though Hezbollah accused Mossad. The incident comes as tensions escalate, with frequent Israeli airstrikes and exchanges of fire along the Lebanon-Israel border.
In a speech coinciding with Israeli warplanes' sonic booms over Beirut, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned attacks on the group's communications infrastructure, calling them unprecedented. The attacks killed 37 and injured approximately 3,000, with Lebanon blaming Mossad.
Israeli airstrikes intensified in southern Lebanon, spreading fear and prompting Lebanese authorities to ban walkie-talkies and pagers on flights and cargo. Hezbollah retaliated, escalating cross-border exchanges without fully igniting a larger conflict.
Amid calls for international intervention, Israel framed its operations as part of a broader regional struggle involving Iranian-backed groups. Meanwhile, the discovery of an alleged assassination plot against Israeli leaders added another layer of tension.
(With inputs from agencies.)
