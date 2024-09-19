VP Dhankhar Highlights Challenges and Opportunities for India at Sansad TV@3 Conclave

Vice-President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar addressed attendees at the inaugural session of the Sansad TV@3 Conclave at Parliament House, delivering a cautionary message about associating with those who pose existential challenges to India. His remarks focused on the importance of safeguarding national institutions and fostering a positive image of the country. Key Points from Vice-President Dhankhar's Address:

Caution Against Malign Forces: Dhankhar warned against engaging with individuals or groups that harbor negative intentions towards India. He emphasized the threat posed by forces that aim to undermine the nation's institutions and growth.

Media's Role in National Discourse: The Vice-President stressed the critical role of the media as the fourth pillar of democracy. He criticized the trend of excessive criticism and urged media outlets to shift focus from individuals to institutional and developmental issues. He called for a balanced approach that supports national growth rather than perpetuating negativity.

Safeguarding India's Global Image: Dhankhar underscored the importance of presenting a positive image of India on the global stage. He emphasized that every Indian abroad serves as an ambassador for the nation and should uphold a commitment to nationalism and the country's interests.

Institutional Integrity and Constitutional Boundaries: Highlighting the significance of each democratic institution operating within its constitutional boundaries, Dhankhar cautioned against overlaps in jurisdiction. He stressed that institutions must function optimally within their defined roles to maintain order and respect for the Constitution.

Constitution Day and Historical Lessons: Dhankhar pointed out that Constitution Day is marked by significant dates, including the birthday of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar and the anniversary of the Emergency declaration. He called for increased awareness about this dark period in Indian history, advocating for the commemoration of Samvidhan Hatya Diwas (Constitution Day) to educate the younger generation about past challenges.

Non-Partisan National Development: The Vice-President urged for a collective, non-partisan effort towards national development. He emphasized the need to celebrate India's achievements as part of its growth, rather than attributing progress to specific political entities.

Recognition of Progress and Inclusivity: Dhankhar acknowledged India's remarkable progress across various sectors, including land, sea, sky, and space. He praised the nation’s development in rural areas, advancements in affordable housing, connectivity, and solar-powered homes. He also highlighted the expanded accessibility of prestigious institutions like IITs and IIMs and the digital empowerment of over 100 million farmers through government schemes.

Shri P.C. Mody, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Rajit Punhani, Secretary of the Rajya Sabha and CEO of Sansad TV, and Dr. Vandana Kumar, Additional Secretary of the Rajya Sabha and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Sansad TV, were among the dignitaries present at the event.