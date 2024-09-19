Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Combat

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in northern Israel. N12 News reported one was killed by a drone and the other by an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST
Tragic Loss: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Combat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat on Thursday in northern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

N12 News reported that one of the soldiers was killed by a drone strike, while the other fell victim to an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah across the Lebanese border.

The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024