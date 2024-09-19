Tragic Loss: Two Israeli Soldiers Killed in Northern Combat
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat in northern Israel. N12 News reported one was killed by a drone and the other by an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah from Lebanon.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:52 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Two Israeli soldiers were killed in combat on Thursday in northern Israel, according to the Israeli military.
N12 News reported that one of the soldiers was killed by a drone strike, while the other fell victim to an anti-tank missile fired by Hezbollah across the Lebanese border.
The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict between Israeli forces and Hezbollah.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Israeli Strikes Target Hezbollah After Missile Barrage
Israel Retaliates with Strikes on Hezbollah Targets Following Rocket Barrage
Dual Citizen Admits to Hezbollah Financing Scheme
Hezbollah Responds to Deadly Israeli Strike on Lebanese Paramedics
UPDATE 4-Israeli strike kills three Lebanese medics, Hezbollah retaliates