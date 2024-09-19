Khalistani Leader Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government in U.S.

In a significant legal development, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has taken legal action against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. court, accuses the Indian government of orchestrating an assassination plot against Pannun on U.S. soil.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed the allegations, describing the lawsuit as 'completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' Misri also highlighted the questionable background of Pannun, who leads the radical group Sikhs for Justice.

The legal action comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. The case has added a complex layer to the diplomatic relationship, with India firmly denying any involvement in the alleged plot.

