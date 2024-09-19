Left Menu

Khalistani Leader Files Lawsuit Against Indian Government in U.S.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a Khalistani separatist, has filed a civil lawsuit in a U.S. court against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The lawsuit alleges an assassination plot and has led to summons being issued by the U.S. District Court. The Indian Government has dismissed the claims as unwarranted and unfounded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun has taken legal action against the Government of India and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. court, accuses the Indian government of orchestrating an assassination plot against Pannun on U.S. soil.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri dismissed the allegations, describing the lawsuit as 'completely unwarranted and unsubstantiated.' Misri also highlighted the questionable background of Pannun, who leads the radical group Sikhs for Justice.

The legal action comes just days before Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the U.S. The case has added a complex layer to the diplomatic relationship, with India firmly denying any involvement in the alleged plot.

(With inputs from agencies.)

