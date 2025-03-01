Rafael Caro Quintero Faces U.S. Court: Not Guilty Plea Entered

Rafael Caro Quintero, a reputed drug lord in Mexico, refuted drug trafficking allegations of capital caliber in a U.S. courtroom on Friday. Caro Quintero is among a cohort of cartel heads transferred from Mexico to the United States facing severe criminal accusations.

As court sessions unravel, defense attorneys contest Mexico's legal adherence during expulsions, highlighting possible coercion. Caro Quintero, appearing before U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert Levy, voiced a not guilty plea. Alongside him in this judiciary setting stands Vicente Carrillo Fuentes, another defendant maintaining innocence against substantial allegations.

The U.S. government, underscored by President Trump's recent cartel terrorism designation, signals heightened scrutiny on these legal proceedings. Amidst diplomatic pushes, Mexico expelled 29 figures tied to drug syndicates, responding to U.S. pressures on drug and migration affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)