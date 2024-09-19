Left Menu

U.S. Sanctions Network Aiding Russia-North Korea Financial Schemes

The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday targeting five groups and one individual facilitating payments between Russia and North Korea. These sanctions aim to hinder Moscow's war efforts in Ukraine and Pyongyang's weapons programs. The measures expose a growing financial collaboration that undermines international security.

Updated: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:02 IST
The United States imposed sanctions on Thursday targeting a network comprising five groups and one individual for facilitating payments between Russia and North Korea. These financial maneuvers support Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine and Pyongyang's weapons programs, according to the Treasury Department.

Treasury officials emphasized the U.S. commitment to disrupting networks that fund North Korea's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs, and Russia's illegal war in Ukraine. State Department spokesman Matthew Miller stated that the financial cooperation between Russia and North Korea directly threatens international security and the global financial system.

The new sanctions reveal how Vladimir Putin's administration leverages illegal financial schemes to help North Korea access the international banking system, defying U.N. Security Council sanctions. This move came just days after North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with top Russian security official Sergei Shoigu to discuss deepening strategic dialogue between the two countries.

