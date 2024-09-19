Left Menu

Deadly Israeli Attacks Shake Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Stark Warning

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli attacks on Hezbollah's communication equipment, calling them unprecedented and war crimes. The attacks, which resulted in numerous casualties, have generated a heightened state of tension between Lebanon and Israel, with fears of escalating conflict. Nasrallah vowed a strong response from Hezbollah.

19-09-2024
In a dramatic speech, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli attacks on his group, describing them as unprecedented and tantamount to war crimes. The attacks, which targeted Hezbollah's communication equipment, resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries, causing widespread panic and overwhelming Lebanese hospitals.

Israel has yet to comment directly, although security sources suggest the Mossad is behind the sophisticated strikes. Nasrallah, appearing from an undisclosed location, emphasized that the attacks have crossed all red lines and could be seen as a declaration of war.

As Nasrallah spoke, Israeli warplanes continued their operations over Beirut, adding to the already tense atmosphere. Both Hezbollah and Israeli forces remain on high alert as the possibility of all-out war looms large. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the United Nations to intervene and halt what he termed as Israel's technological warfare against Lebanon.

