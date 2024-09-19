Deadly Israeli Attacks Shake Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Stark Warning
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli attacks on Hezbollah's communication equipment, calling them unprecedented and war crimes. The attacks, which resulted in numerous casualties, have generated a heightened state of tension between Lebanon and Israel, with fears of escalating conflict. Nasrallah vowed a strong response from Hezbollah.
In a dramatic speech, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah condemned recent Israeli attacks on his group, describing them as unprecedented and tantamount to war crimes. The attacks, which targeted Hezbollah's communication equipment, resulted in 37 deaths and around 3,000 injuries, causing widespread panic and overwhelming Lebanese hospitals.
Israel has yet to comment directly, although security sources suggest the Mossad is behind the sophisticated strikes. Nasrallah, appearing from an undisclosed location, emphasized that the attacks have crossed all red lines and could be seen as a declaration of war.
As Nasrallah spoke, Israeli warplanes continued their operations over Beirut, adding to the already tense atmosphere. Both Hezbollah and Israeli forces remain on high alert as the possibility of all-out war looms large. Meanwhile, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on the United Nations to intervene and halt what he termed as Israel's technological warfare against Lebanon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kosovar Man's Arrest in Turkiye: Family Claims Innocence Amid Mossad Money Transfer Allegations
Investigation Unveils Potential War Crimes in Sudan
UN Mission Reports Possible War Crimes in Sudan
UN Mission Reports War Crimes in Sudan, Calls for Immediate Intervention
UN Calls for Urgent Intervention in Sudan Amid War Crimes Allegations