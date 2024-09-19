Senior IPS Officer Shivdeep Lande Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

Senior IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande announced his resignation from service on Thursday. Lande, a 2006 batch officer of the Bihar cadre, was the Inspector General of the Purnea range. He follows another recent resignation of a Bihar IPS officer, Kamya Mishra of the 2019 batch.

Lande stated, "I have resigned from IPS because of some personal reasons. I will remain in Bihar and continue to work for the people." He has held various significant positions, including superintendent of police in multiple districts like Munger, Araria, and Patna City.

Lande also served on deputation in Maharashtra for five years and returned to Bihar in 2022, taking up the role of deputy inspector general of the Kosi range.

(With inputs from agencies.)