Left Menu

Senior IPS Officer Shivdeep Lande Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons

Senior IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande has resigned from service, becoming the second officer to do so in the last two months. Lande, an officer of the 2006 Bihar cadre, was serving as the Inspector General of the Purnea range. He cites personal reasons for his resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:48 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:48 IST
Senior IPS Officer Shivdeep Lande Resigns, Cites Personal Reasons
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Senior IPS officer Shivdeep Wamanrao Lande announced his resignation from service on Thursday. Lande, a 2006 batch officer of the Bihar cadre, was the Inspector General of the Purnea range. He follows another recent resignation of a Bihar IPS officer, Kamya Mishra of the 2019 batch.

Lande stated, "I have resigned from IPS because of some personal reasons. I will remain in Bihar and continue to work for the people." He has held various significant positions, including superintendent of police in multiple districts like Munger, Araria, and Patna City.

Lande also served on deputation in Maharashtra for five years and returned to Bihar in 2022, taking up the role of deputy inspector general of the Kosi range.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

Huawei's Mate XT: The Tri-Foldable Wonder Faces Supply Chain Hurdles

 Global
2
Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

Trump Denounces Fed's Rate Cut as Political Maneuver

 United States
3
Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in Michigan

Indian-American Congressman Boosts South Asian Turnout for Kamala Harris in ...

 United States
4
Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

Taiwanese Pager Company's President Questioned in Lebanon Explosives Case

 Taiwan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024