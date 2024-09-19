India Rejects Unfounded U.S. Lawsuit Over Alleged Assassination Plot
India has dismissed as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' a U.S. court lawsuit filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun allege an assassination plot involving Indian officials. The Indian government, represented by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stressed the lack of credible evidence and highlighted Pannun's controversial background.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:11 IST
- Country:
- India
India on Thursday rejected a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court against the Indian government, labeling the accusations as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.'
The lawsuit, filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claims an assassination plot by Indian officials and demands damages.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the allegations' baseless nature, pointing to Pannun's controversial history and the unlawful status of his organization under Indian law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Indonesian Ex-Militant Nabbed Over 2015 Singapore Attack Plot
Accused in Salman Khan Firing Seek Protection, Allege Dawood Plot
G Square Unveils Innovative E-Car Initiative for Plot Visits
Parliament Breach Plotters Seek Fame & Power Through Violent Act
Pakistani Citizen Arrested for Alleged Terror Plot in New York