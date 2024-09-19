Left Menu

India Rejects Unfounded U.S. Lawsuit Over Alleged Assassination Plot

India has dismissed as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated' a U.S. court lawsuit filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Pannun allege an assassination plot involving Indian officials. The Indian government, represented by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, stressed the lack of credible evidence and highlighted Pannun's controversial background.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 22:11 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 22:11 IST
India Rejects Unfounded U.S. Lawsuit Over Alleged Assassination Plot
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India on Thursday rejected a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court against the Indian government, labeling the accusations as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.'

The lawsuit, filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claims an assassination plot by Indian officials and demands damages.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the allegations' baseless nature, pointing to Pannun's controversial history and the unlawful status of his organization under Indian law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024