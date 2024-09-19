India Rejects Unfounded U.S. Lawsuit Over Alleged Assassination Plot

India on Thursday rejected a lawsuit filed in a U.S. court against the Indian government, labeling the accusations as 'unwarranted and unsubstantiated.'

The lawsuit, filed by Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, claims an assassination plot by Indian officials and demands damages.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized the allegations' baseless nature, pointing to Pannun's controversial history and the unlawful status of his organization under Indian law.

