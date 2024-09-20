U.S. Justice Department Investigates Rankin County Sheriff's Department

The U.S. Justice Department has launched a civil rights investigation into the Rankin County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi, following the conviction of officers known as the 'Goon Squad' for egregious acts against two Black men.

Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced that the investigation will delve into potential excessive force, unlawful stops and searches, and racially biased policing. Clarke emphasized that the decision to investigate wasn't linked to any single incident, despite the shocking January 2023 assault involving multiple former officers.

In that incident, officers unlawfully invaded a home, handcuffing, beating, and sexually assaulting Michael Corey Jenkins and Eddie Terrell Parker while using racial slurs. The perpetrators received prison sentences ranging from 10 to 45 years. Clarke noted that additional reports suggest such misconduct was not isolated to this event alone.

