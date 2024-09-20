Deputy Superintendent of Police Suspended Over Negligence in Clashes During Ganesh Idol Procession

The Deputy Superintendent of Police of Nagamangala town, located in Mandya district, has faced suspension for 'negligence and dereliction of duty' amid clashes during a Lord Ganesh idol procession, according to police reports on Friday.

This marks the second suspension involving a police officer concerning the September 11 clashes, which led to rampaging mobs targeting shops and vehicles, escalating tension in the town. The situation has since returned to normal, with most shops resuming operations. Nonetheless, a significant police presence remains as a precautionary measure, stated officials. Sumeeth A R, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Nagamangala), was suspended on Thursday for failing to respond appropriately during the incident, confirmed Mandya Superintendent of Police Mallikarjun Baldandi to PTI. 'Sumeeth was neither at the spot nor at the police headquarters when the incident unfolded. He arrived late given the event's sensitive nature,' Baldandi added. Previously, Police Inspector Ashok Kumar from the Nagamangala town police station was also suspended for dereliction of duty related to the violence.

A total of 55 individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident. The clashes began from an argument between two groups during the Ganesh idol procession by devotees from Badarikoppalu village, leading to stone-pelting and an escalated conflict. The police employed mild force to disperse the crowd and restore order.

